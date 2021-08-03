McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 40.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.19. The company had a trading volume of 31,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,633. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $193.59 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $176.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

