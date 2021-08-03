McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $206.50

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $206.50 and last traded at $206.15, with a volume of 38290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,227. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 539.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McKesson by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in McKesson by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in McKesson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

