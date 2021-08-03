MDA (TSE:MDA) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.72

Shares of MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.72 and last traded at C$15.65, with a volume of 36682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MDA in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on MDA from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.79.

MDA (TSE:MDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($1.57). The company had revenue of C$496.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$549.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that MDA Ltd. will post 0.3397814 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MDA (TSE:MDA)

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

