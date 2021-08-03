MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Director Bradley J. Gross Buys 8,887 Shares

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Director Bradley J. Gross acquired 8,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $12,530.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MDCA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 154,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,395. MDC Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $418.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Get MDC Partners alerts:

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 85,134 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.