MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Director Bradley J. Gross Buys 8,887 Shares

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Director Bradley J. Gross acquired 8,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $12,530.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
MDCA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 154,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,395. MDC Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $418.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.84.
MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.59 million during the quarter.
MDC Partners Company Profile
MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.
Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for MDC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.