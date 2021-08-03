Mdex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $48.11 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002910 BTC on popular exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $660.17 million and $48.11 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00045356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00100531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00141352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,289.27 or 0.99914198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.62 or 0.00844484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,936,241 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

