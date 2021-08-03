MDU Resources Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,059 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,728% compared to the average volume of 285 call options.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 86,012 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,587 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of MDU traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,807. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

