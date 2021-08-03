Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $222.52 million, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.99. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medallion Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Medallion Financial worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

