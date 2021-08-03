Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 377,411 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Medtronic worth $124,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

NYSE MDT opened at $131.26 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $95.96 and a twelve month high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

