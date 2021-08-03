MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 28.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $7,786.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00045148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00100878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00140917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,117.59 or 1.00019332 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.64 or 0.00843961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

