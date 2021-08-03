MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.16

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.16 and last traded at C$7.99, with a volume of 1261243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.30 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.59.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. Analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.3735493 EPS for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Company Profile (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.