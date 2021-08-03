Megacoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $272,922.61 and $10.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.07 or 0.00363221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000683 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,600,144 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

