Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.75

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and traded as high as $10.20. Meggitt shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 148,696 shares trading hands.

MEGGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $6.40 price objective on shares of Meggitt and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

Get Meggitt alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.75.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.