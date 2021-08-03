Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.83

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 127199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 395,866 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $866,000. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

