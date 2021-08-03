Meme (MEME) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.72 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.72 million and $1.64 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $418.67 or 0.01095546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.04 or 0.00408321 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002819 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00013492 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002225 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

