Memetic / PepeCoin One Day Volume Reaches $747.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.73 million and $747.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0578 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.81 or 0.00412082 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002811 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013420 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.65 or 0.01057749 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.