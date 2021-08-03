Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.55. Mer Telemanagement Solutions shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 16,980 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $15.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 124.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.96% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of telecom solutions. It offers telecom expense management, call accounting, TEM billing audit, and contact center software. The company was founded on December 27, 1995 and is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel.

