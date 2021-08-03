MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Raised by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,416,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,287,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,578.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,092.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $959.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,484.65.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,870.26.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

