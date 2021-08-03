MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $2,050.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MELI. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,870.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,578.65 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $959.87 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,484.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,092.26 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

