Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Down 12.7% in July

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.78. 305,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $777.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.92. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

MERC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Mercer International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mercer International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mercer International by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mercer International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

