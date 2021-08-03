Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Cut to $13.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.77.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.85. 4,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,859. The firm has a market cap of $781.98 million, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. Analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth $145,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

