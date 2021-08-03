Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.5% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after buying an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,060,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after buying an additional 2,355,505 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after buying an additional 2,063,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,373,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.72.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.40. The company had a trading volume of 395,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,510. The firm has a market cap of $193.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

