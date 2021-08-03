MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $212.65

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $212.65 and last traded at $212.65, with a volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.00.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

