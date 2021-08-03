MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $212.65

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $212.65 and last traded at $212.65, with a volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.00.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

