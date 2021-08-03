Merculet Hits 24-Hour Volume of $171,170.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Merculet has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $171,170.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00100710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00139998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,020.62 or 1.00294364 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.10 or 0.00852309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,171,294 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

