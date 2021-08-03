Mercury (MER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,942.00

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 31.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $770,243.65 and approximately $4,942.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00101402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00143342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,362.26 or 0.99540437 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.40 or 0.00841729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.