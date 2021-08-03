Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.550 EPS.

MRCY traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $63.57. 503,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,869. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

MRCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.25.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.