Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $210-220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.12 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.550 EPS.

MRCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.25.

MRCY stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.57. The stock had a trading volume of 503,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,869. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.13.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

