Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $210-220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.12 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.550 EPS.
MRCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.25.
MRCY stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.57. The stock had a trading volume of 503,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,869. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.13.
In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
