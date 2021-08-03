Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.56 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.550 EPS.

Mercury Systems stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.57. The company had a trading volume of 504,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,866. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.25.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

