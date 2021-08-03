Meridian Financial Partners LLC Sells 3,270 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.5% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 27,965 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,260,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.19. 74,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,430. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $80.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

