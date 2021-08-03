MESEFA (SEFA) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,929.00

MESEFA (CURRENCY:SEFA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One MESEFA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MESEFA has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MESEFA has a market capitalization of $36,187.59 and $1,929.00 worth of MESEFA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00045377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00100893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00141966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,009.36 or 1.00580074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.02 or 0.00852138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MESEFA Coin Profile

MESEFA’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. MESEFA’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MESEFA’s official website is mesefa.com

Buying and Selling MESEFA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESEFA directly using US dollars.

