Meta (MTA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.34 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One Meta coin can now be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00060845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.05 or 0.00813438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00094951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042313 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

