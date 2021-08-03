Metaverse ETP Price Down 3.5% This Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $9.72 million and approximately $62,734.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,758,884 coins and its circulating supply is 78,758,786 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

