Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Up 16.9% Over Last Week

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $107,435.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00005783 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

