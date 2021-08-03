Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 11.9% Higher This Week

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $98,452.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00005572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 81.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

