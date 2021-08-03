Methanex (TSE:MX) PT Raised to C$55.00

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.19.

TSE:MX traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 142,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,035. The stock has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.07. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$24.60 and a 1-year high of C$62.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

