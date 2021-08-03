MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will report earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.59. MetLife reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MetLife.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

NYSE:MET opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetLife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.