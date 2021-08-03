Metro (TSE:MRU) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$66.00 to C$68.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Metro traded as high as C$65.85 and last traded at C$65.10, with a volume of 284432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.47.

MRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.99. The company has a market cap of C$16.00 billion and a PE ratio of 19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

Metro Company Profile (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

