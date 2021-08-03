MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) & Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Financial Contrast

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Klépierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Growth Properties 23.86% 3.51% 1.83% Klépierre N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Klépierre’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Growth Properties $768.44 million 7.45 $76.13 million $2.26 16.52 Klépierre $966.53 million 7.28 -$897.51 million N/A N/A

MGM Growth Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Klépierre.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of MGM Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of MGM Growth Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MGM Growth Properties and Klépierre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Growth Properties 1 2 5 0 2.50 Klépierre 5 4 1 0 1.60

MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus target price of $38.06, suggesting a potential upside of 1.94%. Given MGM Growth Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MGM Growth Properties is more favorable than Klépierre.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties beats Klépierre on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP, together with its joint venture, currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 12 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2019, our destination resorts, the Park, Empire Resort Casino, and MGM Northfield Park collectively comprised approximately 27,400 hotel rooms, 1.4 million casino square footage, and 2.7 million convention square footage. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries.

Klépierre Company Profile

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year. KlÃ©pierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & StrÃ¸m (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. KlÃ©pierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXXÂ® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

