Michael Doogue Sells 8,913 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $248,761.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $243,681.42.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $232,183.65.

Shares of ALGM stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.22. 407,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,591. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 24.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 6.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $6,559,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $98,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGM. William Blair began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.