Michael Doogue Sells 8,913 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $248,761.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $243,681.42.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $232,183.65.
Shares of ALGM stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.22. 407,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,591. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 24.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $6,559,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $98,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGM. William Blair began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
