Michael Stock Sells 43,000 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $440,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $664,350.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $635,540.00.

NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.88. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 3.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 75,619 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,911 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

