Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.437 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Microchip Technology has raised its dividend payment by 1.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.82. 2,248,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Microchip Technology’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.