Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.616-1.679 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.Microchip Technology also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.170 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.56.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $146.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,448. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Shares of Microchip Technology are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

