Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,223,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,448. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.38. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.56.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.