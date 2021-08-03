Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $281.78

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Fundamental Research from $256.70 to $281.78 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software giant’s stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

MSFT stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.45. 1,085,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,974,324. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.49. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $290.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

