Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

MVST stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. 1,292,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,725. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.91. Microvast has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVST. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microvast by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Microvast by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microvast by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

