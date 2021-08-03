MidasProtocol Achieves Market Cap of $387,953.22 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One MidasProtocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MidasProtocol has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $387,953.22 and approximately $99,266.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00060178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.04 or 0.00810449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00094759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00041898 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

