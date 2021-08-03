Millennium Management LLC Acquires 123,029 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 100.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,029 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Cactus worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 31.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 37.9% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth $241,000. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth $2,297,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 14.7% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,252,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,343,000 after buying an additional 160,901 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WHD opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 2.40. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

WHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

