Millennium Management LLC Acquires 197,561 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 596.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,561 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Ontrak worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTRK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,181,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Ontrak in the 1st quarter valued at $9,659,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ontrak by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131,294 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak in the 1st quarter valued at $4,060,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ontrak by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 121,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ontrak alerts:

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $871,472.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $302,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,228 in the last three months. 53.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $496.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.95. Ontrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Ontrak Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.