Millennium Management LLC Acquires 231,263 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Cloudera worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cloudera in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 31,757 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $501,125.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 99,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,816.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

