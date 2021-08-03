Millennium Management LLC Acquires 369,668 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 383.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,668 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.64% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALEX. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.39. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $20.47.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

