Millennium Management LLC Acquires 446,757 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 3,426.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,757 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of Fisker worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Fisker by 892.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

In other Fisker news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

